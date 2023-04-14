fbpx
Amerado drops new single Fa Me Saa with Kwaku DMC

Finally! Amerado releases G.I.N.A Album
Photo Credit: Amerado

Fa Me Saa is a high-energy drill-inspired song from Amerado and Kwaku DMC with hard-hitting beats, catchy lyrics, and aggressive flows.

With Amerado’s signature rapid-fire delivery and Kwaku DMC’s smooth cadences, “Fa Me Saa” is a must-listen for fans of Ghanaian drill music.

The song is a celebration of self-confidence and resilience, encouraging listeners to stay true to themselves and persevere in the face of adversity.

Get Amerado, Kwaku DMC – Fa Me Saa here: https://yve.fanlink.to/Famesaa

The song was produced by ItzJoe Beatz, mixed and mastered by Apya.

