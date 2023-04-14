Amerado drops new single Fa Me Saa with Kwaku DMC

Fa Me Saa is a high-energy drill-inspired song from Amerado and Kwaku DMC with hard-hitting beats, catchy lyrics, and aggressive flows.

With Amerado’s signature rapid-fire delivery and Kwaku DMC’s smooth cadences, “Fa Me Saa” is a must-listen for fans of Ghanaian drill music.

The song is a celebration of self-confidence and resilience, encouraging listeners to stay true to themselves and persevere in the face of adversity.

Get Amerado, Kwaku DMC – Fa Me Saa here: https://yve.fanlink.to/Famesaa

The song was produced by ItzJoe Beatz, mixed and mastered by Apya.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.