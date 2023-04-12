E.L is back! Drops montage of hit catalogue ahead of upcoming project

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rap artiste, Elom Adablah, widely known in showbiz as, E.L, has dropped a montage of his previous hit catalogue across his socials to announce his return after hiatus.

The multifaceted artist teased his fans with a video revisiting some of his past hits, including “Kaalu,” “Frodo Baggins,” and “Aunty Martha.” In addition, his song “Ghana Boy,” produced by the legendary Jayso, was playing in the background.

The video was captioned, “The Update – Lamentations 3: 25 – 26.” While no additional information has been released, fans are looking forward to E.L’s return and seeing what he has in store for them.

After years of being a producer of hits like Sarkodie’s ‘U Go Kill Me’, E.L further shot to fame with some monster hit tracks like “Obuu Mo”, “Kaalu”, “One Ghana”, “Auntie Martha”, “Shelele”, “Mi Naa Bo Po”, “Koko” and “KaaBuAme”.

He released his debut album ‘Something Else’ in 2012. E.L also released his highly accalimed The BAR (Best African Rapper) mixtape in 2017 – a series he continued until the release of the fourth one called BAR IV.

E.L won Artiste of the Year and Hip-life/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year at the 2015/2016 Vodafone.

After a hiatus, E/L is making a return. Watch the trailer below to see how how annouced his come back after a new deal with the global distribution company ONErpm.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.