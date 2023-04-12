Danny Lampo clocks 3 Nominations in 2nd Edition Of Ghana Music Awards Europe (France) 

UK-based Ghanaian afrobeat/afropop artiste Danny Lampo has been nominated for the second edition of Ghana Music Awards France in 3 categories.

He was nominated in the category of Diaspora Afrobeat Artiste Of The Year which had artistes like Atumpang, Loso Ranking, Yaw Bossman, Marco Lowry, Danny Lampo, Kay Bryn, Kuame Sucre, DayVybz, Deeptalks, Geo Wellington, Anda De Ride, Kro Leo And Los Grumos.

Diaspora Reggae Dancehall Artiste Of The Year which also had Loso Ranking, Goon Man, Danny Lampo, Ra’s Amankwatia and Shegah.

Diaspora Best Video Of The Year with songs like Power – Rosey Musiq, Aseda – Melody Frempong, Hyira Me – Danny Lampo ft Dope Nation, So Much Love – Black Kat ft Kwabena Kwabena, Use Me – Bra Collins ft Rosey Musiq, Baby You Love Me – Jo-Z, El Shaddai – Herty Corgie, Agyenkwa Hene – Samuel Sey ft Efe Grace, Boys For Blow – Kingsley Rymz ft Ephraim and Linchi

Danny Lampo is known for songs like paper, Kung Fu, Eat, Ebony, Number One and Make We Enter. Danny has won several awards to his credit. His song Ebony became a street Anthem in Europe and other parts of the world and got featured on the BBC.

Organizers of Ghana Music Awards France officially announced the nominees for the second edition on last month in Accra

The main ceremony of the awards scheme organized by Ghana Music Awards Europe is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2023, in France.

The nominees’ announcement had in attendance industry players and musicians such as Akosua Agyepong, Piesie Esther, Joyce Blessing, Abena Serwaa Ophelia, DJ Azonto among others.

In all, about 26 categories were announced on the night. In the European categories, musicians such as Eugy, Bollie, Juls, Abra Cadabra, Wilhelmina, Soulja Kelly, Frank Keys, Goldkay, NSG, Elijah The Worshipper, Nana Fofie and Jean Feier competing for Artiste of the Year.

Nominees in the Best Female Vocalist of the Year category are Trudy, Cilla Asa, Ruth Appiagyei, Yvonne Asamoah and Akubless.

Vying or the Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year award include Loso Ranking, Ras Amankwatia, Shegah, Goon Mann and Danny Lampo.

Best Ghanaian International Artiste of the Year category has contenders such as Wiyaala, King Ayisoba, Afro Moses, Atongo Zimba, Kyekyeku and the Santrofi band.

That is not all, the Legendary Award has Slim Buster Asare, Nana Acheampong and Kwabena Sunkwa.

According to the Head of Corporations for the event, Kofi Mulah said his outfit is expecting a better and more organized awards than the first one last year.

“The maiden edition was successful, but we believe in making progress, so we are moving a notch higher by making the awards scheme more attractive by expanding it to other places in Europe.

The main purpose of the award scheme is to recognize the hard work of Ghanaian musicians in Europe, and we are proud to say the scheme has been accepted and getting a lot of attention in Europe.

“Last year’s event was held in France and so will this year’s, but it is our hope to move subsequent editions to other countries in Europe next year”.

“We want the award scheme to be one of the best in Europe In the next five years”, he stated

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.