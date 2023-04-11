fbpx
Top Stories

Mr Drew talks Rotimi song theft issue, the ‘breakfast’ that drove him to MTN Hitmaker, being inspired by his neighbour, Nana King, others on Afrobeats Podcast!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Mr Drew talks Rotimi song theft issue, the 'breakfast' that drove him to MTN Hitmaker, being inspired by his neighbour, Nana King, others on Afrobeats Podcast!
Photo Credit: Mr Drew/twitter

In another edition of the Afrobeats podcast hosted by Nigerian UK-based Media personality, Adesope Olajide a.k.a Shopsydoo/ Energy Gawd, Mr Drew has opened up on various issues.

On another very interesting episode, he hosted Ghanaian superstar Mr. Drew real name, Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, – one of Ghana’s favourite highlife and Afrobeats artistes cum dancers.

When he was in Senior High School, Mr. Drew began his career as a dancer before deciding to pursue music full-time. His professional life began when he participated in and finished first runner-up in the MTN Hitmaker Season 6 in 2017.

On this episode, Mr. Drew gave out exclusive ‘gists’ on a couple of topics. He talked about how much he wants people that do not know him to finally start hearing about him, how much he has to offer, and a lot more.

He revealed how a heartbreak from a lady back in tertiary drove him to MTN hitmaker, how he used his hostel fees to fund his dance videos and then would have to perch with friends, the struggles of his mum raising 3 boys, addressing the Rotimi song theft issue, among other interesting info!

Watch the insightful interview on all platforms!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

2 Shots by Mr Drew feat. Medikal

Audio: 2 Shots by Mr Drew feat. Medikal

28th October 2022
Atia (AfroBeat Rendition) by Epixode feat. Mr. Drew

Video: Atia (AfroBeat Rendition) by Epixode feat. Mr. Drew

24th October 2022
FBS & Mr Drew's 'JO' dance challenge thrills predominantly white patrons at Food Inspiration event in Netherlands

FBS & Mr Drew’s ‘JO’ dance challenge thrills predominantly white patrons at Food Inspiration event in Netherlands

20th October 2022
Video: Labadi by Sarkodie feat. King Promise

2022 Week 38: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

25th September 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker