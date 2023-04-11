Mr Drew talks Rotimi song theft issue, the ‘breakfast’ that drove him to MTN Hitmaker, being inspired by his neighbour, Nana King, others on Afrobeats Podcast!

In another edition of the Afrobeats podcast hosted by Nigerian UK-based Media personality, Adesope Olajide a.k.a Shopsydoo/ Energy Gawd, Mr Drew has opened up on various issues.

On another very interesting episode, he hosted Ghanaian superstar Mr. Drew real name, Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, – one of Ghana’s favourite highlife and Afrobeats artistes cum dancers.

When he was in Senior High School, Mr. Drew began his career as a dancer before deciding to pursue music full-time. His professional life began when he participated in and finished first runner-up in the MTN Hitmaker Season 6 in 2017.

On this episode, Mr. Drew gave out exclusive ‘gists’ on a couple of topics. He talked about how much he wants people that do not know him to finally start hearing about him, how much he has to offer, and a lot more.

He revealed how a heartbreak from a lady back in tertiary drove him to MTN hitmaker, how he used his hostel fees to fund his dance videos and then would have to perch with friends, the struggles of his mum raising 3 boys, addressing the Rotimi song theft issue, among other interesting info!

Watch the insightful interview on all platforms!

