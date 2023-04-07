fbpx
Top Stories

Jump Around! Bless Sowah releases new music

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Samuel Adjei Sowah joins the Ghanaian Urban Gospel train with 'Jump Around'
Photo Credit: Samuel Adjei Sowah

Gospel singer Bless Sowah has released an exceptional spirit-filled new single dubbed ‘Jump Around’.

Jump around, sinks so well and tells the Musician’s ordeal not only in rhythm, but captivating lyrics that elevates.

Although not a boxed musician, this gospel tune aims at encouraging believers to praise and give thanks in whatever situation they find themselves.

With a background as a dancer, Samuel Adjei Sowah A.K.A Bless Sowah with his producer, Oshogbo complemented the lyrics with a danceable and groovy rhythm, to complete the fun.

It touches on relatable day to day issues and the importance of drawing close to God.

The single came along with an exquisite music video rated as ” Topnotch” by music aficionados was under the direction of renowned video director Kenn Ayiah.

With years of experience as a video director, Kenn Ayiah gave a superb concept to inspiring lyrics resulting in a very classic and international production for the song ‘Jump around’.

The song is available on all digital platforms.

Listen – https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/blesssowah/jump-around

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker