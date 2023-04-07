Jump Around! Bless Sowah releases new music

Gospel singer Bless Sowah has released an exceptional spirit-filled new single dubbed ‘Jump Around’.

Jump around, sinks so well and tells the Musician’s ordeal not only in rhythm, but captivating lyrics that elevates.

Although not a boxed musician, this gospel tune aims at encouraging believers to praise and give thanks in whatever situation they find themselves.

With a background as a dancer, Samuel Adjei Sowah A.K.A Bless Sowah with his producer, Oshogbo complemented the lyrics with a danceable and groovy rhythm, to complete the fun.

It touches on relatable day to day issues and the importance of drawing close to God.

The single came along with an exquisite music video rated as ” Topnotch” by music aficionados was under the direction of renowned video director Kenn Ayiah.

With years of experience as a video director, Kenn Ayiah gave a superb concept to inspiring lyrics resulting in a very classic and international production for the song ‘Jump around’.

The song is available on all digital platforms.

Listen – https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/blesssowah/jump-around