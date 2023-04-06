Nacee inserts a Gospel classic after hiatus dubbed; Aseda

After a brief hiatus, ace Gospel musician and producer Nacee has satisfied the cravings of fans with the release of his debut single for the year dubbed, ‘Aseda’

‘Aseda’, a Twi word translated into the English language as ‘thanksgiving’ is a soft soul-touching Gospel song that has a simple arrangement fused with sweet melodies.

It encourages people to appreciate what God has done for them and still doing in their life.

This song had been in the studio for about 7 years awaiting God’s appropriate time for release.

“I went through a whole lot and one day in a trance, God made me realize He has done much more for me than I was praying for. It then dawned on me that I hadn’t appreciated Him enough,” said Nacee.

