Such Nonsense! Rather blame radio stations for not playing our music – K.O.D rebuts Gyedu Blay Ambolley’s “VGMA is a curse to Highlife” comment

Ace broadcaster & CEO of Nineteen57 clothing line, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has expressed disappointment at Gyedu-Blay Ambolley claims that the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) has taunted the growth of the highlife genre.

Gyedu Ambolley in an interview with Graphic Showbiz had stated that the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) has impaired the highlife music genre.

He raised concerns about the quality of artistes nominated in the Best Highlife Artiste of the Year category of the awards.

“It is unfortunate that people think when you sing in Twi or Fante over a Dancehall or Reggae beats it automatically makes it Highlife music. That is not true but it has become the norm over the years because these are the kinds of music VGMA rewards.”

“Today, if anyone wants to have an idea of what Ghana represents in terms of music, I bet the person will not count any Highlife artiste since all the perceived big acts currently are not doing Highlife.”

“We have buried our own and pursuing Dancehall music and the likes and interestingly, the VGMA has been promoting the agenda by rewarding such artistes with the topmost prizes,” he said.

Reacting to Ambolley’s claims, KOD has described them as “nonsense” in a recent post shared on Facebook.

According to KOD, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has contributed greatly to the Ghanaian music industry.

‘‘Such nonsense! Which awards scheme has projected our music industry like VGMA since independence? How many have projected our musicians beyond GH. How many have consistently done more than 10 years?

‘‘Some of our musicians have failed to evolve and quick to blame others for their personal mishaps. When was the last time he released an album? He should be blaming some of the radio stations who don’t even play our music.

He said Ambolley should rather lay the blame on radio stations.

‘‘When was the last time or how often do you hear highlife on radio? VGMA cause am? People should look at evolving and projecting themselves instead of pointing accusing fingers. Ambolley should be bigger than this petty comment and should check how he discredits his fellow industry colleagues too. You’re a true celebrity. Don’t go this path Sir. As one of our last of our greats left, this is below him,’’ KOD’s post reads.

