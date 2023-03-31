Kaywa just lost his mum on his birthday; Sarkodie, MOGmusic, MzVee, Mr Drew, others extend condolences

Known to be a serial hit making ace producer within the Ghana music scene, David Kojo Kyei, a.k.a Kaywa has lost his mother on his birthday.

The Highly-Spiritual music boss, shared the sad news on his Instagram Friday, writing a post alongside the photo of the deceased, “Rest in perfect peace mum, you chose the day you gave birth to me to go”

“I wish my loved ones will post you instead of me because you’re the reason for my existence. It is truly your day,” he continued

“I’m truly grateful …Love you dearly,” he added

The matricah’s passing has been met with shock from friends and fans of the ordained man of God who took to social media to condole with him.

Rapper, sarkodie wrote “Ooh !! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 the K!! condolences”

Others including Mr Drew, Guru. Kisa Gbekle, Dope nation, Mzvee, MOGmusic, have also sent words of comfort to the sound engineer.

Kaywa and his family are yet to disclose the cause of death and final funeral arrangements.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.