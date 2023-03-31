fbpx
Checkout the 9 cities & dates of Sarkodie's Jamz World Tour!
Photo Credit: Sarkodie/ig

Following his beguiling gesture that won hearts after excellently executing daddy duties during his daughter’s birthday, Sarkodie has just released the dates for his ‘JAMZ’ Album tour this year.

The Sarkcess Music boss made this known in his recent post on twitter.

The 10-track album, which was released on November 11, 2022, featured artists such as Oxlade, King Promise, Cina Soul, Joeboy, BNXN, Kranium, Lojay, Ink Boy, and Black Sherif, with 9 of the songs featuring these artists.

The date for his tour begins from the 25th of May, 2023 and ends on 10th of June,2023.

Sarkodie is taking his tour through the cities of Manchester – UK, Birmingham – UK, Dublin – Ireland, Copehagen – Denmark, Stockholm – Sweden, Hamburg – Germany, Berlin – Germany, Paris – France and Amsterdam.

Sarkodie also shared that the tickets for the album tour will be out on 5th April (Monday) and Special guests for his tour will be soon announced.

