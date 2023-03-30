Westline Entertainment Opens Nominations For 2023 Western Music Awards

Westline Entertainment, organizers of the prestigious Western Music Awards have opened nominations for the 7th edition.

The awards schemes has 29 categories in this year’s edition, taking out one category from last year. “The ‘Most streamed Artiste of the year’ became a challenge last year as Artistes were submitting conflicting figures from different streaming platforms.

There is therefore the need for a clear definition with concentration on which of the streaming platforms we will concentrate on to determine the winner so for now it’s out, pending the board’s final decision” Nana Kwesi Coomson, head of Public Relations of Western Music Awards noted.

Works of Artistes and other stakeholders from February 2022 to January 2023 are considered eligible for this year’s Western Music Awards.

The deadline for nominations is April 30, 2023.

According to the Public Relations Department of the organizers, the theme for this year’s Western Music Awards is ‘This Is Music.’

All entries should be submitted via www.wmagh.com/submission by April 30, 2023.

The categories up for nomination include:

Afropop Song of the year

Album/EP of the year

Artiste of the Year

Best Blogger/ Promoter of the year

Brass Band of the year

Best Collaboration of the year

Entertainment Show of the year

Most Popular Ghanaian Song of the year

Gospel Artiste of the year

Gospel Song of the year

Group of the year

Highlife Artiste of the year

Highlife Song of the year

Hiplife Artiste of the year

Hiplife Song of the year

Hiphop Artiste of the year

Hiphop Song of the year

Music Video of the year

New Artiste of the year

Music Producer of the year

Radio DJ of the year

Rapper of the year

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the year

Most Popular Regional song of the year

Song Writer of the year

Urban Gospel Song of the year

Western Diaspora Artiste of the year

Best Instrumentalist of the year

