Albabwoy and Kimati: the rising stars of Ground Up Chale’s latest chart-topping single ‘Far Gone’

Ground Up Chale, the Ghanaian music incubator, has been making waves with their latest single, ‘Far Gone’, featuring Albabwoy and Kimati.

The song’s success on the Ghana Apple Music charts, climbing to number 8, is a testament to the track’s quality and the artists’ dedication. Stream ‘Far Gone’ here.

Albabwoy, hailing from the streets of Chorkor in Accra, knows firsthand the challenges of pursuing a music career. In a place where getting your song played on the radio is daunting, Albabwoy’s rise to fame is a testament to his talent and determination.

Kimati, from the Tema area, has also faced his share of challenges on the path to success, but his unique blend of Afrobeats and Hip-Hop has allowed him to carve out a space for himself in the crowded Ghanaian music scene.

Albabwoy and Kimati bring a powerful message of perseverance and determination to ‘Far Gone’. The song celebrates the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity and its success is a testament to the talent and hard work of the artists involved.

One impressive factor contributing to the success of ‘Far Gone’ is the domination of Nigerian songs in the Ghanaian music charts. Despite this stiff competition, Ground Up Chale has managed to break through with its latest release, proving that Ghanaian music has plenty to offer the world.

Ground Up Chale’s commitment to promoting music, culture and streetwear has created a unique space that celebrates creativity and individuality. Their unorthodox approach to marketing emerging artists has allowed them to discover and promote exciting new talent across Africa.

The success of ‘Far Gone’ on TikTok is a testament to the platform’s power in creating viral hits. However, it’s also a testament to the quality of the song itself. With its uplifting message and catchy beat, ‘Far Gone’ has captured the hearts and minds of fans across Ghana and beyond.

As the only Ghanaian sound in the top 10 of the Ghana Apple Music charts, ‘Far Gone’ is a true standout. It’s a testament to the talent and creativity of the team at Ground Up Chale and a sign of the exciting things to come from the company in the future.

As they continue pushing boundaries and promoting emerging artists, we expect to see even more exciting releases from this dynamic and innovative company.

