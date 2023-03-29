Stonebwoy puts on Stormzy, Shaggy, Angelique Kidjo, others on upcoming ‘5th Dimension’ album as cover art & tracklist drop!

Stonebwoy, beloved Ghanaian superstar pioneer of “Afro-Dancehall” an infectious blend of Reggae, Dancehall, and Fusions from Africa with over 4 million followers on Instagram and over 3 million on Facebook, today reveals the cover artwork and tracklist of 5TH DIMENSION, his aptly titled fifth career album, set to arrive in stores on April 28th via Def Jam Recordings.

In addition to his current single “More Of You,” 5TH DIMENSION will also include “Life & Money” featuring Stormzy the album’s lead single, produced by British-Ghanaian producer JAE5 (who has worked with the likes of Burna Boy, J Hus & Koffee.)

The red-hot track shows off the potent fusion of reggae, hip-hop, Afrobeat, and trap talent that has made Stonebwoy one of Africa’s most important new young artists.

Featured artists on the 5D album also include Davido, Angelique Kidjo, Shaggy, and Mereba, among others. Please see the complete tracklist below.

5TH DIMENSION by STONEBWOY

Tracklist:

1. Life & Money featuring Stormzy

2. Far Away

3. More of You

4. Avawulo

5. Therapy featuring Oxlade & Tiwa Savage

6. Forget

7. Secret Lover featuring Dexta Daps

8. Run AM featuring Mereba

9. Into The Future

10. In Control featuring Jaz Karis

11. Activate featuring Davido

12. My Sound featuring Shaggy

13. Apotheke with Maphorisa

14. African System

15. Where is the Love

16. Non-Stop

17. Manodzi featuring Angelique Kidjo

