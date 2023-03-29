Prophecy! Minister Ejem speaks the mind of God on latest upbeat Gospel banger ahead of upcoming album

Gospel singer Ejem stirs up an atmosphere of prophetic declaration with a brand song titled “Prophecy” ahead of his upcoming full album release

The upbeat tempo new song is the title track of his yet-to-be-released new project “Project” which promises to be a blessing to everyone who listens.

The content of the new song encourages prophetic or positive declaration in accordance with the Word of God daily over our lives. One of the notable lyrics of the song declares “I will do well” clearly defines our position as believers as the head in all things and not the tail.

“These are declarations I constantly say over myself over the years and it continues to have a positive impact on me. As a songwriter and a musician, I believe sharing in a song is a good idea, because it will help to sink better in the minds of people and when mixed with faith will definitely manifest.

One other thing I believe is, as Christians, we do not always need a laying of hand from a man of God for a manifestation. Our declarations are equally prophecies with the ability to create things that were not there hitherto”. – Ejem added

The “Prophecy” single and the whole album for that matter was recorded live in Tema. The album had some notable gospel singers such as Alexandra, JOA, Prince Hakeem Matthews, Philip Aikins, Nana Egyin Boadu, and Dominic Kyere. According to Ejem, these individuals featured on great songs with the potential of being a blessing to many people across nations.

Short Bio of Ejem

With his full name as Jephtha Konadu Badu, Ejem works as a Financial professional having the calling as an Evangelist with the grace of a songwriter, singer, and worship leader in the vineyard of God. Ejem has other singles great songs such as ‘Na You’, ‘Aseda ft Selina Boateng’, ‘God Reigns’ and many others.

