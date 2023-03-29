Herbyboi graduates from University of Ghana

Hakell Entertainment signed artist, Herbyboi has graduated from the University of Ghana (Legon) with Barchelor Of Fine Arts Music.

The musician who emerged the 3rd Runner-Up at the just ended episode of TV3 Ghana Mentor XI is now a University of Ghana graduate after undertaken a course in Music Business.

After his enrollment at the University, the musician on several platforms have encouraged his colleague musicians to make music education a priority.

Currently, Herbyboi is promoting his latest single dubbed “Hold you down” which is making great numbers on various DSPs.

Hakell Entertainment signed artist, Herbyboi is championing his newly coined music genre Afro-Sensational, a typical combination of Nigerians Afrobeats and Ghanaian Highlife music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.