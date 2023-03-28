Rejoice! KobbySalm readies another Gospel Amapiano banger after conducting Twitter Poll

Ghana’s Urban Gospel sachem, KobbySalm has announced the upcoming release of a new Amapiano banger following a Twitter poll.

The talented artist, who is known for his unique blend of gospel and Afrobeats music, has been teasing fans on social media with snippets of the track, which promises to be a dancefloor hit.

The announcement of the new song comes after KobbySalm conducted a Twitter poll asking his fans what genre of music they would like him to explore next after the successful release of his ‘’Rejoice’’ song which is making massive hit waves in Kenya.

The overwhelming response was for him to try his hand at another Amapiano song, a genre of South African house music that has been taking the world by storm.

True to his word, KobbySalm has been hard at work in the studio, putting together a track that he hopes will not only satisfy his fans’ desires but also showcase his versatility as an artist.

The as-yet-untitled song features KobbySalm’s trademark smooth vocals over a pulsating Amapiano beat and is sure to get people on their feet.

KobbySalm has expressed his excitement for the new track, saying, “I love to explore different sounds and push myself creatively. Amapiano is such a fun and infectious genre of music, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it and dance along with me.”

KobbySalm’s announcement of the new Amapiano banger has already generated a buzz on social media, with fans eagerly anticipating its release.

The artist has not yet revealed an official release date, but it is expected to drop in the coming weeks. This latest release from KobbySalm is yet another example of his willingness to experiment with different sounds and push the boundaries of Ghanaian Urban Gospel music.

With his unique blend of gospel, hip-hop, Afrobeats, and now Amapiano, KobbySalm is proving to be one of the most exciting and versatile artists on the scene.

Music lovers around the world should keep an eye out for this upcoming banger, as it is sure to be a hit.

