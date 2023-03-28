Prince Bright Didn’t Take A Penny For ‘Dadie Anoma’ – Naf Kassi

Fast-rising female singer-songwriter, Naf Kassi has praised ace artiste, Prince Bright, formally of Buk Bak fame for accepting her collaboration request on her Dadie Anoma single.

Speaking on Best 90.5FM, she was asked if she faced any problem on getting Prince Bright on her new single “Dadie Anoma”, based on how some artist complained about having features with other artists.

According to the “Me Mbo Tuo” singer, some artistes totally ignore we the up and comings when we places a request for a featuring tho but However, when i wanted to collaborate with Prince Bright, i sent him the song and in less than 24 hours, Prince Bright sent back his verse without even charging me for it.

Over a decade of giving us consistent melodic and dance-able songs Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame is a prince who surely deserves to be celebrated for always supporting young talents

