OheneNtow begins the journey to his EP with ‘Money’

USA-based artiste OheneNtow is out with a new single titled “Money“, the first single off his 5-track EP “King Already”.

The EP has different types of songs which any music lover can’t skip. “Money” is one of the best songs off the EP.

“Money” is a hip-hop tune that has the African style combined with the western style of hip-hop.

Looking at the songs on the EP from track 1 to track 5 and the 6th one, which is a bonus track, tells you how Great the songs on the EP are.

These are the list of tracks on the “King Already EP” Track 1 “Money”, 2 “Girl”, 3 “Omoge” 4 “One Night” featuring Jay Deals, 5 “Copacetic” and the last one which is the bonus track on the EP “Ta Main Eat” which also features Diallo Brutherz.

The EP was producers by super producers like Substring Beats, La Backbeats, Ransom Beats and P Tunes Beats.

