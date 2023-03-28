Checkout EXCLUSIVE BTS scenes of Daddy Lumba on the set of “Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo” music video shoot with Ras Nene!

Ghana’s ultimate music living legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, alias Daddy Lumba has been spotted on set shooting the official visuals for his latest banger; Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo.

DL- as he is affectionately called by fans, disrupted the entire trajectory of the music radar in December 2022 with his trademark Highlife tune enshrined with stray bullets and lyrical shots fired at whomever it may concern.

After generating much buzz after its release, Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo, which translates to mean, “fools spew gibberish“ is set to have clear cut visuals that compliment the already viral song.

The classic Daddy Lumba song touches on the fact that people who respect themselves ought not to get down to the level of pigs and dabble in the mud with them over trivial matters.

It has the trending comic actor, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi aka Akaebenezer, Dr Likee or Ras Nene featured in the music video and that alone has peaked anticipation after the audio release attained a whopping 726,747 views on YouTube since its upload on 23rd December, 2022!

Produced by the veteran sound engineer Kweku Mensah, the classic Highlife tune will get your toes tapping and body moving to the groove in no time.

Groove on and make sure to follow Daddy Lumba across his official socials below:

Facebook: Daddy Lumba

Instagram: @RealDaddyLumba

Twitter: @DaddyLumba_DL

YouTube: Daddy Lumba

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.