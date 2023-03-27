Daddy Lumba shares why he has never & will never give a live performance of these two timeless hits!

Did you know that one of Ghana Music’s G.O.A.Ts, Daddy Lumba can serenade thousands with live performances off his incredible catalogue of timeless hits but for 2 songs?

Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba has stated that he is unable to perform some of his songs on stage.

According to Lumba, he is unable to perform songs which he has personal attachments to and one such song is Ama Esah, which he specifically composed to honour his late mother.

“Those close to me know that I am very emotional, so, I have a lot of songs such as one that I composed for my mother, Ama Esah, that I can’t perform on stage even if you kill me. Because if I sing it, I would be compelled to stop and leave the stage,” Lumba said in a recent interview shared via his YouTube page.

The music legend made the disclosure while speaking about the motivation behind one of his hit songs ‘Theresa Abebrese.’

According to Lumba, the song which honours his first love, Nana Konadu alias Theresa Abebrese is one of the songs he is unable to perform on stage due to the emotions it evokes.

“Looking at how pretty, how empathetic and how smart she was and knowing that a woman of Theresa’s calibre is no longer in this world, I feel pained whenever I play the song. I’ve never been able to perform it on stage before, but I will do well to perform it one day in her honour,” he stated.

