Morgan Heritage out with official visuals for #1 US iTunes Afro-Beat Single “Who Deh Like U” Ft. Bounty Killer, Cham & Stonebwoy – Watch HERE

Today, Morgan Heritage, the 3x Grammy award-winning reggae band, reveal the official music video for their latest single “Who Deh Like U” ft. Bounty Killer, Cham & Stonebwoy –– which debuted at #1 on the US iTunes Afro-Beat chart last week.

Earlier this week, the group officially announced their newest studio album, The Homeland, out April 21.

The new afro-fusion/world music project marks a new era as they expand their global reach from the Caribbean to the African Continent and beyond, including star-studded features from Popcaan, Youssou N’Dour, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Shatta Wale, Mádé Kuti, and more.

The Homeland is an LP of rebirth for the Morgan brothers, built upon a lineage that has lasted decades and one that will continue to forge forward.

The Homeland kicks off a busy year for Morgan Heritage, who will also appear at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and tour the globe later this year. See below for confirmed dates with more to be announced soon.

At the end of the month, Morgan Heritage will be at the GRAMMY Museum (at L.A. Live) as guests for The Drop Series on March 28. This is set to kickstart the culturally-iconic band’s global promotional tour, with planned stops in Los Angeles, New York, England, Germany, France, Uganda and Ghana.

Pre-save The Homeland here

Show Dates

March 28, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Grammy Museum: The Drop

May 04, 2023 New Orleans, LA Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 06, 2023 Las Vegas, NV Reggae In The Desert

May 12, 2023 Cayman Islands Lover’s Rock Cayman 2023

May 27, 2023 Miami, FL Hot105 Hot Live

July 16, 2023 Martinique

July 22, 2023 Montego Bay, Jamaica Reggae SumFest

July 29, 2023 Belize

More about Morgan Heritage

Heralded as the Royal Family of Reggae, Morgan Heritage has released 12 studio albums, including Strictly Roots, which won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

With a career spanning over two decades, Morgan Heritage has worked with numerous multi-GRAMMY award-winning artists and producers across multiple genres of music.

Along with the group’s global success, they also command a significant sonic impact over the reggae genre, fusing it with various rhythms and sounds from around the world. They bring a riveting stage presence and showmanship to the culture which has made them synonymous with Reggae’s worldwide appeal.

Connect with Morgan Heritage

For more information, please contact:

Matt Hanks | Shore Fire Media | mhanks@shorefire.com

Jerome Ware | Shore Fire Media | jware@shorefire.comRachel Jacobs | Shore Fire Media | rjacobs@shorefire.com

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.