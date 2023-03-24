Jeff Tuffour sings of God’s protective ability towards us on latest Spirit-inspired single; Okura Yen

Fast-rising Gospel act, Jeff Tuffour reminds us of the motherly affection with which the Heavenly Father cares for his own on this spirit-inspired tune; Okura Yen.

Produced by Makarios Music, the slow tempo 3/4 drum pattern gently massages the intent of the lyrics as attention is solely fixated on the multifaceted workings of God’s grace provision and protection.

You can’t go wrong with this as an early morning reassurance of God’s renewed mercies towards all and sundry! Stream on!

Jeff’s passion for music welled up within him during his early years in church where he served in the choir and other music ventures till the official call and mandate came to bless more lives with his own songs.

Jeff Tuffuor has since his upbringing, marvelled at the mantles operational in the lives of Gospel greats such as; Dr Sonnie Badu , Pas. Derek Wilson, Min. Joe Mettle and Min. Nathaniel Bassey.

He earnestly looks forward to having globally renowned collaborations with the likes of Min Joe Mettle, Pas. Derek Wilson, MOGmusic, Nathaniel Bassey, Akesse Brempong, Travis Greene, Min. Paolo, Min. Phillip Adzale, Min. Elvis Bentil, and other international gospel artistes.

Get interactive with him via his socials and do well to subscribe to his YouTube channel for more edifying contents and songs.

Facebook: Jeff Tuffour Music

Instagram: Jeff Tuffour Music

Twitter: @jefftuffour1

