fbpx
Top Stories

Daniel Jeddman alerts fans on upcoming projects; ‘Sacrifice’ single & ‘Put God First’ book

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Daniel Jeddman alerts fans on upcoming projects; 'Sacrifice' single & 'Put God First' book
Photo Credit: Daniel Jeddman/facebook

Burgeoning Gospel music act, Daniel Jeddman, after blessing the world with several albums and hit tunes, is set to release a new single dubbed Sacrifice and a new book dubbed Put God First.

Daniel Jeddman released his first ever album Angels in 2016, second successful album in 2018, and released 3 other albums including “Hye Me Ma”, “Your Grace” and “Favour” with K. Anani, Sylvia Boakye, and the multiple VGMA award winner MOG Music respectively.

Jeddman has promised to continue his successful journey of music and theology as far as the things of God are concerned. He made it clear that he’s releasing “Sacrifice”, a single project which constructively criticize envy, jealousy, and hatred in the world.

“It’s a kind of song which will bring a hard groove to the people, keep them dancing to the glory of God and renew their minds at the same time,” he emphasized.

He assured listeners, Kaywa Beats (Highly Spiritual) will be producing the song as he did for Favour.

Why “Put God First” and “Sacrifice”?

Secondly, he explained why the book “Put God First” should be in the minds of the masses. He said in recent times, many people seem to be in a haste to accomplish so many things but forget about Matthew 6:33, which says, “seek ye first the kingdom of God and it’s righteousness and all other things shall be added unto you”.

Daniel Jeddman wants to help readers learn to appreciate God in all things and to put him first in every situation. He admitted his voluminous book will be out very soon this year. And that beloved readers and fans should expect updates on his Official Facebook Page.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

He Paid It All by Melody Frempong

Video: He Paid It All by Melody Frempong

1 day ago
My song "Ebony" opened the doors for Sugarcane, Down Flat and Ku Lo Sa in the UK – Danny Lampo

My song “Ebony” opened the doors for Sugarcane, Down Flat and Ku Lo Sa in the UK – Danny Lampo

1 day ago
Edem has a "Big Announcement" coming your way this Wednesday as he joins the NDC!

Edem has a “Big Announcement” coming your way this Wednesday!

2 days ago
11yrs after their first link up, Sarkodie hosts Ludacris in Accra; set for a joint after storming the studio together!

11yrs after their first link up, Sarkodie hosts Ludacris in Accra; set for a joint after storming the studio together!

2 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker