Shatta Wale addresses reasons for his absence in the 2023 VGMA; beckons on organizers to approach him!

Following various concerns raised about the absence of one of Ghana’s biggest music stars, Shatta Wale, in the nation’s biggest award scheme, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, the former has come out to address the issue.

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall superstar, Shatta Wale has revealed the reason he has still not submitted his work for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards scheme.

In an interview on Hitz Fm, Shatta Wale revealed that he has no “beef” with the VGMAs, and the board can come back and make peace with him anytime they’re ready.

‘‘You know VGMA is my ex-girlfriend, anytime they want to come back, I am here, I don’t know why they are behaving like the beef we have, we can’t cut it,” he said in the interview.

He also stated that in order for him to submit his music for the awards again, the board should have a ‘nice approach’, sit him down and talk to him about the whole upcoming nominations.

‘‘I feel because they are the ones organizing stuff like this, there should be a nice approach to me, Shatta we want to sit down with you and let you know we are ready with our nominations and we have a team,’’ he stated.

He further suggested that, the board of VGMA should have an individual or persons who can interact with them and let them know if they are interested in the whole awards scheme.

‘‘Because you know I am doing a whole lot of things you know in terms of music and business and stuff that I am doing, so they should also find somebody, a person from their office and say oh Shatta are you interested to join this time because we want you to come on board and it is beautiful,’’ Shatta said.

He continued, ‘‘Sometimes we have to understand that, together we stand, divided we fall, so basically lets just understand that things happen, I don’t have VGMA at heart that I don’t have any enemy at VGMA , the Charter House company, I don’t have anybody there, its just that things happen and we just move on, how many times have we not fought’’.

In 2019, the VGMA board banned Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy from the scheme following their clash that ruined the 20th anniversary of the show.

The ban was however lifted in 2021 and Stonebwoy has since been a part of the scheme since 2022. Shatta Wale however is yet to participate in the scheme.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.