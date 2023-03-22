My song “Ebony” opened the doors for Sugarcane, Down Flat and Ku Lo Sa in the UK – Danny Lampo

Danny Lampo has shared his thoughts on how his hit single “Ebony” has paved the way for other great Afrobeat songs in the UK.

He stated that songs like “Sugarcane” by Camidoh, “Down Flat” by Kelvin Boy and “Kolosa” by Oxlade exploded in the UK due to him.

“Ebony” was the song that really changed the game and opened a lot of doors for all of us,” Lampo said. “It gave us the platform to showcase our talents and allowed us to explore other genres of music.

We are grateful for that. Thanks to the love and support from our fans, we can continue to make great music for them.”

He went on to express his appreciation for the current artists who have been inspired by his work and are continuing to create amazing music.

“It’s great to see the progress we have made in music over the past years and I’m glad that my work has been an inspiration to many of the current artists. I’m proud of the songs they are creating and I’m excited to see what else they have in store for us.”

After the release of his EP, “African Queen”, Lampo expressed his gratitude for the love and support from fans around the world.

He is proud that his work has served as an inspiration for many current artists, and is excited to see what else they have in store for us.

