Latext Foreigner to release new EP ‘Love Matters’ on 31st March

Latext Foreigner, the popular Ghanaian Afrobeat artist, is set to release their new EP ‘Love Matters‘ on the 31st of March, 2023.

The EP will be made up of four new tracks that are sure to please fans of the artist and music lovers alike.

The tracklist for the EP includes ‘Toxic Relationship‘, ‘Fakye‘, ‘Let Me Know‘, and ‘Bad Gyal‘. All of these tracks are previously unreleased and are sure to be a hit with fans.

Latext Foreigner is known for their fusion of Afrobeat and Hip-hop, and this EP will be no exception.

The artist has stated that ‘Love Matters’ is an exploration of relationships, both good and bad, and how they affect our lives.

The EP is sure to be a powerful and meaningful release, and is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Be sure to mark the 31st of March on your calendar – Latext Foreigner’s new EP ‘Love Matters’ will be available soon!

