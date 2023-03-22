Fotocopy books Wendy Shay, Fameye, Tinny, Broda Sammy, RollyPyper, Yung Lorde, others for “I Am Kasoa” concert!

Young and vibrant artiste, Fotocopy has released the set of performers for his ”I am Kasoa Concert” on the 25th of March 2023 which includes Rollypyper x Yung Lorde.

After dropping back to back songs RGP members, Rollypyper and Yung Lorde have opened their slots to display their talents to their fans across the world.

Some fans on Instagram shared their joy after seeing the flyer.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.