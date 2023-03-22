fbpx
Top Stories

Fotocopy books Wendy Shay, Fameye, Tinny, Broda Sammy, RollyPyper, Yung Lorde, others for “I Am Kasoa” concert!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Fotocopy books Wendy Shay, Fameye, Tinny, Broda Sammy, RollyPyper, Yung Lorde, others for "I Am Kasoa" concert!
Photo Credit: Fotocopy

Young and vibrant artiste, Fotocopy has released the set of performers for his ”I am Kasoa Concert” on the 25th of March 2023 which includes Rollypyper x Yung Lorde.

After dropping back to back songs RGP members, Rollypyper and Yung Lorde have opened their slots to display their talents to their fans across the world.

Some fans on Instagram shared their joy after seeing the flyer.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker