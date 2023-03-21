fbpx
Edem has a “Big Announcement” coming your way this Wednesday as he joins the NDC!

Edem has a "Big Announcement" coming your way this Wednesday as he joins the NDC!
Photo Credit: Edem /Twitter

Denning Edem Hotor, aka Edem has gotten eyes rolling and popping after sharing across his socials, a picture portraying his affiliation to and possible political ambition in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He has taken to his social media platforms to announce his decision to contest in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries with the hope of becoming a Member of Parliament.

Edem’s announcement on Tuesday, March 21, came as a surprise to many with fans endorsing his move.

The celebrated rapper however did not state the constituency he will be contesting in but promised to give more details on March 22.

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW 4PM #Gogetem #FullyActive,” his tweet read.

The entertainment industry has produced some Members of Parliament and witnessed a host of others attempting to represent the two main political parties in Ghana- the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress in their constituencies.

The likes of actor John Dumelo, movie producer, Fred Nuamah, and former CEO of 3Music Awards, Baba Sadiq Abu, are among those who have openly declared their intentions to contest in the upcoming NDC primaries.

