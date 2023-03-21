11yrs after their first link up, Sarkodie hosts Ludacris in Accra; set for a joint after storming the studio together!

After 11 years since their first link up, Sarkodie has played host to ace hip-hop pioneer & Hollywood star of “Fast & Furious” fame, Christopher Brian Bridges, popularly known as Ludacris, after he touched down in Accra, Ghana.

Ludacris is currently in Ghana to work with a number of producers and musicians as part of an Afrobeats album he is currently working on.

In a video on social media, the American hip-hop artiste was seen in an apartment eating a plate of Jollof rice, a local delicacy.

In another footage making rounds on social media, Ludacris was captured in an apartment with Sarkodie who gave him a warm welcome to Accra.

“Guess who linked up after 11 years @ludacris,” he captioned the video shared on his Instagram stories on March 20.

The two were later seen recording their verses of what is expected to be a masterpiece from the two rappers.

On the back of these, fans are convinced the interaction could birth new music.

According to reports, the American rapper is working on an album that will feature some African artistes and producers.

