fbpx
Top Stories

Shatta Wale previews tracklist & cover art of upcoming ‘Maali’ Dancehall album; what ever happened to ‘Gift of God’?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Shatta Wale previews tracklist & cover art of upcoming 'Maali' Dancehall album; what ever happened to 'Gift of God'?
Photo Credit: Shatta Wale /IG

Undisputedly crowned as the African Dancehall King for over a decade, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, aka Shatta Wale has shared track list for upcoming album; MAALI.

The new body of work ‘MAALI’ (Me Alone And Life Ironies) features Jamaican dancehall star, Vybz Kartel.

All 10 tracks on the ‘‘MAALI’’ album was produced by Shatta Wale’s Damaker Studios.

See the tracklist below.

TAKING IT
INNA REAL LIFE
THEY WILL KNOW
HEARTLESS
DID MY TIME
AFRKAN KYLIE
KILLA WEAPON
RICHER THAN LAST YEAR
SHOW MI
MANSA MUSA ft Vybz Kartel.

The album is set to drop on the 31st of March, 2

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

One Of A Kind by Shatta Wale

Audio: One Of A Kind by Shatta Wale

25th January 2023

2023 Week 3: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

22nd January 2023
Shatta Wale Joins Boomplay's Golden Club with 100M Streams

Shatta Wale Joins Boomplay’s Golden Club with 100M Streams

16th January 2023
London Bridge by Shatta Wale

Audio: London Bridge by Shatta Wale

16th January 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker