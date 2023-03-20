Shatta Wale previews tracklist & cover art of upcoming ‘Maali’ Dancehall album; what ever happened to ‘Gift of God’?

Undisputedly crowned as the African Dancehall King for over a decade, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, aka Shatta Wale has shared track list for upcoming album; MAALI.

The new body of work ‘MAALI’ (Me Alone And Life Ironies) features Jamaican dancehall star, Vybz Kartel.

All 10 tracks on the ‘‘MAALI’’ album was produced by Shatta Wale’s Damaker Studios.

If u want to be my fan now ,it’s not too late ..

Shatta movement is about to grow proper in Business ..



Every fan of mine is making it in this crazy so called system we find ourselves 🙏



Comment wisely please #MAALI pic.twitter.com/zlAsh9smLz — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 20, 2023

See the tracklist below.

TAKING IT

INNA REAL LIFE

THEY WILL KNOW

HEARTLESS

DID MY TIME

AFRKAN KYLIE

KILLA WEAPON

RICHER THAN LAST YEAR

SHOW MI

MANSA MUSA ft Vybz Kartel.

The album is set to drop on the 31st of March, 2

