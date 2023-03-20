fbpx
Top Stories

Medikal confirms fall out with longtime manager, Flow Delly over a sensitive issue – full gist here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Medikal confirms fall out with longtime manager, Flow Delly over a sensitive issue - full gist here!
Photo Credit: Medikal/IG

2023 VGMA nominee, Samuel Adu Frimpong, widely known as Medikal has revealed a fall out with his long time friend and manager known in showbiz as Flow Delly

According to the ‘Sowutuom’ hitmaker there are a lot of reasons why he parted ways with Flow Delly, however, he does not feel-good talking about them.

He emphasized that they are very sensitive topics, and he would not like to discuss them openly.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #fypage #mdk #amg #medikal #amgmedikal #flodelly #hitzfm

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

Speaking in an interview with Hitz Fm’s Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz show today, March 20,  Medikal  stated that it has been two months since he stopped working with his former manager and is currently managing himself even though he has a management team.

Meanwhile, the musician divulged that his suspended Twitter account will be restored soon.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Stir It Up by Bob Marley & The Wailers feat. Sarkodie

2023 Week 4: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

29th January 2023
Ronaldo by Medikal

Audio: Ronaldo by Medikal

26th January 2023

2023 Week 3: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

22nd January 2023
Frass by Theo Vesachi feat. Medikal

Video: Frass by Theo Vesachi feat. Medikal

19th January 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker