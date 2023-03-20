Medikal confirms fall out with longtime manager, Flow Delly over a sensitive issue – full gist here!

2023 VGMA nominee, Samuel Adu Frimpong, widely known as Medikal has revealed a fall out with his long time friend and manager known in showbiz as Flow Delly

According to the ‘Sowutuom’ hitmaker there are a lot of reasons why he parted ways with Flow Delly, however, he does not feel-good talking about them.

He emphasized that they are very sensitive topics, and he would not like to discuss them openly.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz Fm’s Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz show today, March 20, Medikal stated that it has been two months since he stopped working with his former manager and is currently managing himself even though he has a management team.

Meanwhile, the musician divulged that his suspended Twitter account will be restored soon.

