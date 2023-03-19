Piesie Esther sweeps 7 VGMA 2023 nominations including overall Artiste of the Year; expresses gratitude to God, fans, CoP & all churches

It’s the dawning of a new era for Gospel’s latest queen, Piesie Esther after successfully bagging 7 nominations including the highly coveted overall Artiste of the Year at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

It came as not much of a surprise and a met expectation as her monster hit single W’ayɛ Me Yie swept the length and breadth of the country all through the year in review since its release on the 16th of June 2022.

Piesie garnered enviable nominations at the just ended nominees announcement ceremony organized by Charterhouse Ghana – conveners of the nations most prestigious awards scheme, VGMA.

Her nominated categories include Best Gospel Song, Best Gospel Artiste, Best Female Vocalist, Best Songwriter, Best Music Video, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.

In reacting to the overwhelming news, Piesie Esther stated, I’m truly thankful to God, Charterhouse Ghana, the VGMA board and all key industry players who found me worthy of these nominations.

I’m eternally grateful also to my family, friends, management team, fans, loved ones, the Church of Pentecost and everyone who has supported the Piesie Esther ministries and brand from day one. I simply couldn’t have made it this far without you all.

I would urge us to now focus on voting till we win in all nominated categories. There’s more coming and winning this would just be a foretaste of our eternal reward on that final day when we stand before the righteous Judge.”

The 24th edition of the VGMA comes off on the 13th of May 2023 inside the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre but will be preceded by a nominees jam event in selected region in Ghana.

Watch this space for latest updates on music’s biggest night!

