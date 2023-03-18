Naf Kassi hires Prince Bright (Buk Bak) for a feel-good tune; Dadie Anoma

Award winning multifaceted Ghanaian songstress Naf Kassi unlocks another dazzling and excellent audio labeled, “Dadie Anoma” with legendary Ghanaian artist Prince Bright of the famous group Buk Bak, to give his listeners different melodies to listen to.

Naf Kassi and Prince Bright really put in their best efforts into this wonderful harmony titled, ‘Dadie Anoma’ which is a mind-blowing and stunning euphony, sure to serenade your minds and earbuds.

“Dadie Anoma” is a mordern day Highlife fused with a lil bit of Afrobeat with Production credit to DDT.

