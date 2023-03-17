fbpx
Osayo’s Mad Over You is a must-listen for all R&B/Afrobeats fans

Photo Credit: Osayo

It’s clear that Osayo is ready to take the music industry by storm after the release of his debut single, Mad Over You, for 2023.

The singer’s debut single, “Mad Over You,” is a love song that expresses the heart-melting emotions of a passionate lover.

In the track, he sings about being madly in love and wanting to be with his partner for eternity. The song was produced by Fantombeatz and mixed and mastered by Gomezbeats.

His soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics make this song a must-listen for all R&B/Afrobeats fans.

Listen to Mad Over Youhttps://ditto.fm/mad-over-you-osayo

So if you’re looking for a song to get lost in, then be sure to check out Osayo’s new single “Mad Over You.”

The music video for “Mad Over You” has already received praise from fans and is quickly gaining traction on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

