Osayo’s Mad Over You is a must-listen for all R&B/Afrobeats fans

It’s clear that Osayo is ready to take the music industry by storm after the release of his debut single, Mad Over You, for 2023.

The singer’s debut single, “Mad Over You,” is a love song that expresses the heart-melting emotions of a passionate lover.

In the track, he sings about being madly in love and wanting to be with his partner for eternity. The song was produced by Fantombeatz and mixed and mastered by Gomezbeats.

His soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics make this song a must-listen for all R&B/Afrobeats fans.

Listen to Mad Over You – https://ditto.fm/mad-over-you-osayo

So if you’re looking for a song to get lost in, then be sure to check out Osayo’s new single “Mad Over You.”

The music video for “Mad Over You” has already received praise from fans and is quickly gaining traction on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.