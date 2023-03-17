Kwame Mickey warns Gospel Musicians: “Return to the classic style of Gospel Music”

Music executive Kwame Mickey has warned gospel musicians against the trend of releasing singles while also advocating for the return to the classic style of gospel music.

In a Facebook post responding to DJ Ashmen’s post, Kwame expressed his dissatisfaction with the content and style of Ghanaian gospel music.

Mickey expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the genre, noting that the content and style of gospel music have strayed far from what it used to be.

He noted that it can no longer be enjoyed and banged in clubs as it used to be in the days of Bishop Michael Osei Bonsu, Seth Frimpong, and Osuani Afrifa.

According to him, gospel music should be something that people have to run to the shops and music vendors to patronize.

Adducing as a reason why gospel music in Ghana is not gaining a lot of mileage, Kwame said it is because of the lack of proper messages and the singles the musicians release.

Mickey encouraged gospel musicians to create full albums that can be enjoyed and patronized, even if it has to be through online sales.

About Kwame Mickey

Kwame has an impressive music production portfolio, having worked with 40+ artists on 75 albums, including ‘Krokro Me’ by Amakye Dede and Osuani Afrifa’s ‘Mensuro Na Meka’.

He also produced 12 albums with the late Reverend Osei Bonsu and his brother Kaakyire Kwame Appiah. In 2012 he took a break, travelling to the USA to sell and distribute CDs.

He is married to Mrs. Rita Mickey and has five children; Priscilla, Jeffrey, Caswell, Nhyira, and Obrempong Appiah Mickey.

Aside from music production, Kwame is into estate development and other businesses.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.