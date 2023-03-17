Joshua Ahenkorah serves an overload of oily goodness with latest double single release; Boa Me & Brood Over Me!

As one of the authoritative voices in gospel music from the Obuasi area in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Joshua Ahenkorah has blazed the trail with a double single release; Boa Me & Brood Over Me.

As an ever ready worshipper with songs that draw you closer to the throne room, Joshua Ahenkorah is showing no signs of stalling as he’s out with another single “Boa Me”.

Literally translated to mean, “Help Me” the song seeks to attract the attention of God’s Spirit who is also called ‘our helper in times of need’ to come into our situation and calm the raging waters of life bent on overwhelming and drowning us.

Let this solemn insertion be your last lifeline to the unseen battles waged at night that no one sees and understands! God Does! Call on Him now!

Furthermore, the case isn’t any different with his latest insertion dubbed, ‘Brood Over Me’ a desperate and genuine hearts cry to God’s Holy Spirit to come have His way in all and sundry who would prayerfully digest this sound.

The live recorded contemporary gospel single is just what you need to create the solemn and divine atmosphere for an encounter with your maker! Soak on!

