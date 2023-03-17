DJ Paak and New Afrobeat Sensation Lalid insert debut single; Devilish Ways

Afrobeat music fans have something to celebrate with the release of the debut single, Devilish Ways, from the Ghanaian superstar DJ, DJ Paak and up-and-coming artist Lalid.

The track combines traditional African rhythms with modern beats and an infectious melody, making it a must-listen for music lovers everywhere.

With thought-provoking lyrics that explore the theme of temptation and the struggle to resist it, Devilish Ways is a song that will resonate with audiences of all ages. Lalid delivers powerful vocals that convey the emotional intensity of the lyrics, while the music captures the energy and vibrancy of Afrobeat.

According to DJ Paak, “Devilish Ways is a song about the internal conflict we all experience at some point in our lives. It’s about the temptation to take the easy path and succumb to our base desires, even when we know it’s not the right thing to do. DJ Paak said ”I wanted to create a song that would not only be catchy and fun to listen to, but also have a deeper meaning that people can relate to.”

The production on Devilish Ways is top-notch, with a mix of live and electronic instruments that create a rich and dynamic sound. The song was produced by Kintu, who has worked with some of the biggest names in Afrobeat and other genres.

Devilish Ways is the first single from DJ Paak this year being 2023. The track is now available on all major streaming platforms and is already generating buzz among fans of Afrobeat and world music. Stream Devilish ways here

To learn more about DJ Paak and Lalid and stay updated on their latest music releases and performances, follow them on social media

