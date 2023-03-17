DJ Mic Smith will shoot up your temperature with this Mr Drew & Yung D3mz assisted Afrobeat banger; Thermometer

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian DJ, DJ MicSmith is set to release his first musical offering for the year 2023 titled “Thermometer,” which features two of Ghana’s buzzing acts to watch, Yung D3mz and Mr. Drew.

They have already made a significant impact in the Ghanaian music industry with their previous releases. The highly anticipated track is already a promising hit amongst Afrobeats and pop lovers alike.

“Thermometer” is set to be DJ MicSmith’s latest masterpiece, showcasing his ability to seamlessly blend Afrobeats, Amapiano and pop genres. The track was created during “Detty December ” inside Mr. Drew’s apartment.

When asked, Yung D3mz said “Thermometer is a party song embracing the homecoming of the diaspora in the Accra club culture. Although the sonics are very influenced by the Southern soundscape, which can be heard now at every party globally, it captures elements of the cross cultural collaboration that makes a lit Afrobeats party today.

On a cool December night in Accra, the city becomes 10 different countries at once. It’s really all in the song; cars, drinks, girls, spending and a whole lotta “where are you from?”.

As the resident DJ at Twist nightclub and Rave nightclub in Accra, DJ MicSmith has become a household name in the Ghanaian music industry. His extensive experience and talent behind the turntables have earned him numerous accolades, including the Ghana DJ Awards Best Club DJ of the Year (2018) and the Best DJ of the Year (2019).

DJ MicSmith has also established himself as a radio personality, hosting the popular Drive Time show on YFM, Ghana’s number one urban radio station. His ear for great music and infectious personality have made him a favorite amongst listeners and industry professionals alike.

“Thermometer” is available on all major digital platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer. Fans of DJ MicSmith, Yung D3mz, and Mr. Drew are in for a treat with this new release, which promises to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

