Announced! These are the nominees for 2023 VGMA Unsung Artist of the Year

Nominees announced for 2023 VGMA Unsung Artist of the Year
Photo Credit: Charterhouse

The nominees for the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Unsung Artist of the Year have been announced.

This coveted award celebrates up-and-coming artists who have broken through the music industry and have made a name for themselves in the music industry despite not having yet achieved massive mainstream success.

The nominees are;

  1. DSL
  2. Tsaqa
  3. Niashun
  4. Maya Blu
  5. Aya Ramzyb
  6. Boijake

The award, a Charterhouse initiative with sponsorship from Closeup Complete Fresh Protection, recognizes and rewards emerging Ghanaian musicians for the hard work and dedication they have put into their music and provides them with a platform to reach a wider audience.

