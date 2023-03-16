Scott Evans goes all in on new Gospel Amapiano banger; 100 Percent

Kicking off 2023 with a new gospel anthem, Ghanaian Afro Gospel Artiste Scott Evans releases new single “100 Percent” which is made available on digital streaming platform on March 10th.

This new anthem was produced by Konvict Music signee & Global producer Nektunez.

The track is beautifully crafted for Global listening with an Amapiano flow. 100percent – meaning Full of God’s Glory for your Life – draws music lovers to know God has given us the ability to enjoy all possessions fully.

100 Percent alternates between English, Ga & Yoruba. God wants humans to be happy and find joy in life’s pleasure, while also doing good & helping others be just as content Ecclesiastes 3:12-13. 100 Percent is to inspire listeners to expect the very best of blessings from an Excellent God when they pray.

Scott Evans always bringing the love back to Gospel Music has earned recognition as one of Ghana’s finest Urban Gospel Artists. He defines his sound as “AfroGospel”; a sub-genre of Urban Gospel Music which combines Afrobeats & the word of God to preach the Gospel to the world.

He recently became the first Ghanaian Urban Gospel Artist to hit 1 million views with his “Mapek3” music video on YouTube and has gradually become a ménage in the Ghana Music scene with his back-to-back trendy Amapiano gospel songs over the last two years with no stop.

Stream and Download “100 Percent” on all music platforms here.

