Minister Farouk sings of the multi-faceted workings of God’s grace on new Gospel Highlife tune; Charis

Minister Farouk has embraced the effect of grace as he powerfully delivers the message of grace in his much anticipated new single “Charis” which is currently out now on all platforms.

Charis, simply translated as ‘Grace’ is a song Minister Farouk says will remind the listener that at the end of the day, it’s all about grace found only by believing in Jesus and its effect on everyone who believes.

Minister Farouk known by full name Farouk Bawa is a minister of the Gospel who had his early years as a stounge Muslim leading Prayers in mosques and several places.

According to him, his encounter with Jesus happened at the early age of about 15 in a dream which transformed him completely and led him on this path of impact with Christ.

“I started full participation in music ministry of Christ Embassy where I was the worship and praise team leader. Years later, I joined Baptist Church where I was the music director for about 3yrs. My first Record label was Give thanks production where I had several opportunities to touch lives with worship as led by the Holy Spirit.” – He added.

Farouk presently combines work as a Nutritionist in Ghana Health Service with gospel music which according to him is a path the Good Lord has chosen for him deep down his heart. All Streaming Platforms: https://onerpm.link/846007329468

