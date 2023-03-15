If you were a twin, I will still choose you, love you – Medikal to Fella Makafui amidst Sister Deborah feature brouhaha

fbpx
Photo Credit: Medikal /IG

Top ranking rapper, Medikal has dispelled rumors in relation to reigniting his relationship with his ex, Sister Deborah via his latest post on Instagram addressed to his wife, Fella Makafui.

The rapper took to social media to express his deepest love to his wife and mother of his daughter.

“If you were a twin, I will still choose you, love you,” he captioned a beautiful photo of Fella.

While we are not sure what has informed Medikal’s post, his latest single with his ex-girlfriend, Sister Deborah, has caused quite a stir since it dropped a few weeks ago.

