My latest single ‘Yahitte Remix’ is taking Ghana by storm – King Paluta

King Paluta has declared that his latest single, “Yahitte Remix,” is the country’s most popular song right now since its release.

The single, featuring Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika and Andy Dosty, has topped charts and amassed impressive streaming numbers.

King Paluta embarked on a successful media tour in Accra, Ghana, after releasing his first single for the year 2023, where he was welcomed and loved by the masses.

In a recent interview, he stated that his single is the most popular song in Ghana and that it will pave the way for the great unreleased songs.

He said he is always available to all A-list artists who want to collaborate with him, and that his doors are always open for new projects.

King Paluta was ecstatic with how quickly fans have adjusted to his sudden singing ability, and this particular song is a testament to his singing; he promises to do more of this in the future whiles also adding rap.

“The main goal is for people to enjoy my music, whether singing or rapping,” he added.

The talented lyricist also stated that he intends to release an album before the year goes to an end and thanked all music fans for their support.

Kindly Stream Here: https://yve.fanlink.to/yahite

