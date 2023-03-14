Find out who will be nominated for the VGMA 2023 on March 18th

The time has come, on 18th March 2023 the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards will announce the list of nominees for its 24th edition.

The buzz around the 24th VGMA is palpable with music fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of the nominees list.

This year, the VGMA is doing something special to make sure that everyone is in the know. Starting from 11am to 4pm GMT, the public will be able to see who the nominees are each hour on TV3 and all Ghana Music Award social media pages.

For those eager to get the full picture, the VGMA Nominees Announcement Show will be broadcast live at 9pm on TV3 and Ghana Music Award Facebook page.

In 5 days time, the #24thVGMA Nominees list will be announced. Find out who will be nominated at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (@GHMusicAwards) on March 18, with hourly announcements from 11pm to 4pm.



For the People, the Culture and the Music! #GhanaMusic #GhanaMonth pic.twitter.com/jOeqrvn8bl — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) March 14, 2023

This is sure to be an exciting moment as the nominees are revealed in all genres of music, including Highlife, Hiplife, Gospel and Afrobeats.

The countdown to the 24th VGMA is on! With anticipation building each day, the big reveal is sure to be an amazing celebration of the music and culture of Ghana.

Be sure to tune in to the nominees announcement on March 18th to find out who will be nominated for the 24th VGMA. For the People, the Culture and the Music!

