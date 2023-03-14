Chance the Rapper spits in Twi during latest performance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!

A-list American HipHop icon, ‘Chance the Rapper’ has shown the world how much Ghanaian he is in a latest rap performance where he spoke Twi.

The rapper rapped and sang about Ghanaian tradition and culture to an audience in the United States of America.

He mentioned the names of some popular towns in the country and talked about the freedom that Ghana gained through Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The rapper used some Twi words in the song and mentioned some popular towns in Ghana. In his freestyle, he showed pride in Africa and how some African leaders have exhibited black excellence and leadership to protect their people during their tenure in office.

Among the local towns he mentioned were Osu and Kumasi. He also used “Akwaaba” and the name of Ghana’s founder and freedom fighter, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, in his freestyle.

The video, which was posted to Instagram, quickly garnered a lot of reactions from fans.

Chancelor Johnathan Bennett known professionally as Chance the Rapper, is an American rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer. Bennett released his debut mixtape 10 Day in 2012. He began to gain mainstream recognition in 2013 after releasing his second mixtape, Acid Rap.

He then released his third mixtape, Coloring Book in 2016, which garnered further critical acclaim and attention. It earned him three Grammy Awards, including the award for Best Rap Album; upon winning, it became the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy Award and peaked at number eight on the Billboard 200. His debut studio album The Big Day was released in 2019.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.