Nana Acheampong pays courtesy call on ex-president John Agyekum Kufour & Chief Imam ahead of 30th anniversary in music!`

Ace Highlife legend, Nana Acheampong has paid a courtesy call on Former President John Agyekum Kufour & the national Chief Imam ahead of his 30th anniversary in music.

The highlife legend and his team visited the Ex-President of Ghana at his residence. His visit forms part of an official invitation to the former president for his upcoming 30th-anniversary celebration.

Nana Acheampong told Former President Kufour that this is the first time he is hosting an event like that to mark his musical success and thank Ghanaians for their support.

He presented a citation and medal to the Ex-President for his marvellous service to Ghana and humanity.

H.E J. A Kufour was delighted about the gesture and pledged his support for Nana Acheampong ahead of his 30th anniversary.

Same was repeated in a visit to the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheik Osmanu Nunu Sharubutu on the journey to celebrating 30 albums in 30 years.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.