Fella Makafui, others react after Medikal releases visuals for Sister Deborah assisted; Cold & Trophies

Medikal & Sister Derby’s highly anticipated joint, Cold and Trophies is here and has since been met with varied reactions which could include this post by Fella Makafui.

Following the release of the official music video of Medikal and Sister Derby’s single, ‘Cold and Trophies’ on March 9, the wife of the former topped trends with social media users once again speculating separation rumours.

Amidst the wild rumours and calls for Fella to react to her husband’s decision to work with his former lover, the actress, who seems unperturbed has shared new photos on Instagram.

I didn’t see this coming but I love it!

Medikal and Deborah Venessa.



Pay attention to Sister Derby’s verse…COLD & TROPHIES @deborahvanessa7 you killed it! https://t.co/pAULxiAev7 pic.twitter.com/4hBmDj7ICC — Owoahemaa👑 (@paulaammabroni) March 9, 2023

Fella Makafui heightened rumours of her separation from the father of her daughter, Isaland Frimpong when she continuously made public appearances without her wedding band.

Also, she has deleted all photos of Mediakl on her Instagram page with four million followers.

On Friday morning barely 24 hours after the release of ‘Cold and Trophies’ the actress and entrepreneur published scenes from a recent birthday party she attended with the caption: “Busy Learning without the ‘L'”

Meanwhile, Sister Derby, who is promoting her latest project took to her social media pages to describe her ex-lover as her best friend.

“Bestie things click on link in @amgmedikal bio for my latest feature #ColdAndTrophies,” her Instagram post read.

Medikal and Sister Derby on a song together? And have shot a video??

The song is not that nice to warrant making up and playing nice with your ex wtf??? And Fela is watching her husband “work” with his ex??? What money aaa will this song make lmaooo everything is jokes over here — A for Aku (@Aku__Addy) March 9, 2023

another Medikal and Sister Derby collab? oh wow, at this point, I just want to know how they recorded the song. did they link up or something? and if YES, I legit want to know how Fella felt or feels about that? — Chris Welbeck 𓅓 (@nii_kela) March 8, 2023

