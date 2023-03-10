fbpx
Feli Nuna urges women in power to support female artists in the music industry

Dance your worries away! Feli Nuna releases electrifying video for 'BumBum'
Photo Credit: Feli Nuna

Singer Feli Nuna has encouraged women in influential positions to invest in the female artists of the music industry.

Speaking on ETV’s Girls Vibes with Mercy Bee, she pointed out that there are many talented ladies in the business, but unfortunately, most men prefer to take advantage of them instead of helping them out. Feli referred to these men as ‘pigs’.

The singer further suggested that women in the industry – be it presenters, media personnel, or managers – should support one another to eliminate this type of behavior. She recommended that they use their resources to empower each other.

Known for popular songs like Gelaway, Dream, Love Me Now, Towel, and more, Feli is currently promoting her latest video, ‘Bumbum’. We are sure that her inspiring words will bring more women together to help create a better industry.

