7 hours ago
Samuel Adjei Sowah joins the Ghanaian Urban Gospel train with 'Jump Around'
Photo Credit: Samuel Adjei Sowah

Samuel Adjei Sowah has entered the music industry and is set to draw world attention with his dedication and professionalism in music.

His maiden single, “Jump Around”, tells the story of his near fall to the devil and the promise he made to God to sing and shout to his glory if he helped deliver him from shame.

The Ghanaian Urban Gospel industry has seen a remarkable and exciting revival. With the variety and creativity of the artistes involved, it has become one of the most accepted and listened to genres not only in Ghana but globally.

The captivating lyrics, which are accompanied by a danceable and groovy rhythm, encourage believers to praise and give thanks in whatever situation they find themselves.

It is available on all digital platforms from 7th April 2023 and is sure to be a hit.The re-emergence of the Ghanaian Urban Gospel industry is a source of joy and pride for the nation.

With talented artistes like Samuel Adjei Sowah blessing us with their music, it is a testament to the power of faith and creativity. It is time to dance and celebrate the glory of God with “Jump Around”.

