fbpx
Top Stories

KiDi & Eugy star alongside Kennedy Agyapong’s daughters in brand-new reality show; The Cedi Life

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
KiDi & Eugy star alongside Kennedy Agyapong's daughters in brand-new reality show; The Cedi Life
Photo Credit: The Cedi Life/Twitter

KiDi & Eugy have been featured in a a brand-new reality show, “The Cedi Life” headlined by Christabel and Amanda Agyapong, two of Kennedy Agyapong’s kids.

A short preview of the series, named the ‘Cedi Life’, shows the Christabel and Amanda Agyapong conversing about their siblings.

Kennedy Agyapong, their father has been blessed with 22 children, and the sisters were requested to list the names of all of their siblings, and they did so without haste.

The “Cedi Life” is a reality program that depicts Ghana through the eyes of certain Ghanaians living abroad.

The show also features KiDi, Eugy Official, Kwame, Nannette Boakye, and Wilglory Tanjong in addition to the two Agyapongs!

The first episode which premiered on March 6, 2023 on Independence Day synopsis states: “Excitement is in the air as everyone arrives and reunites at the Detty December season’s formal welcome party.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif

2022 Week 52: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

1st January 2023
Eugy and Chop Daily team up for a dope dance tune; My Touch

Eugy headlines AFROJAM in Coventry on New Year’s Eve

30th December 2022
Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif

2022 Week 51: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

25th December 2022
Shut Up by KiDi & Tulsi Kumar

Video: Shut Up by KiDi & Tulsi Kumar

19th December 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker