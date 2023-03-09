KiDi & Eugy star alongside Kennedy Agyapong’s daughters in brand-new reality show; The Cedi Life

KiDi & Eugy have been featured in a a brand-new reality show, “The Cedi Life” headlined by Christabel and Amanda Agyapong, two of Kennedy Agyapong’s kids.

A short preview of the series, named the ‘Cedi Life’, shows the Christabel and Amanda Agyapong conversing about their siblings.

Kennedy Agyapong, their father has been blessed with 22 children, and the sisters were requested to list the names of all of their siblings, and they did so without haste.

The “Cedi Life” is a reality program that depicts Ghana through the eyes of certain Ghanaians living abroad.

The show also features KiDi, Eugy Official, Kwame, Nannette Boakye, and Wilglory Tanjong in addition to the two Agyapongs!

The first episode which premiered on March 6, 2023 on Independence Day synopsis states: “Excitement is in the air as everyone arrives and reunites at the Detty December season’s formal welcome party.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.