Amaarae out with visual teaser to announce upcoming ‘Fountain Baby’ album!

Ghana’s alte queen, Amaarae has announced the unveiling of her new album dubbed, Fountain Baby with a visual teaser.

The Ghanaian singer took to social media on Wednesday March 8, to announce that her new album is dropping soon.

The album dubbed ‘Fountain Baby’ will be Amaarae’s second studio album following her debut ‘The Angel You Don’t Know’(TAYDK) released in November 2020.

Fountain Baby Coming Soon.

I love you 🖤 pic.twitter.com/cKBaQDPHkS — Fountain Baby (@amaarae) March 8, 2023

“Fountain Baby, The Album, coming soon. I love you” she shared

